Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position in 3M Company (MMM) as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Chevron New (CVX) Stake

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 116,280 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 119,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 3.98M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) by 1,583 shares to 101 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,417 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 86,509 shares to 721,217 shares, valued at $33.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dividend Etf (SDY) by 4,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.