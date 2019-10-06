Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $422,550 as Stock Price Declined; Edison International (EIX) Valuation Rose While Centre Asset Management Lowered Position by $6.04 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 11,682 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 14,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 663,524 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.81M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on KEFI Minerals (KEFI); 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 67,108 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $78.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 204,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $634.31 million for 19.23 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Portfolio August Update: 44 Holdings, 3 New, 5 Buys, 3.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Twst.com published: “Illinois Tool Works Inc.: ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First owns 13,345 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1,392 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP holds 690,169 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested in 3,532 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 32,402 shares. Cambridge, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,062 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 2,749 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl reported 244 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 1.26M shares. Essex Fincl Services has 2,343 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 9.23M shares. Moreover, Rockland Tru Company has 0.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,430 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3,481 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gw Henssler & Assoc holds 25,839 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.44M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). British Columbia Inv Corp stated it has 93,118 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 10,137 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp holds 4.72 million shares. 35,000 are owned by Icon Advisers. Sun Life invested in 263 shares. South Dakota Council owns 18,131 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has invested 0.17% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 1,219 shares. Utah Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 60,255 shares. West Oak Limited Liability reported 2,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 72,683 shares. Architects invested in 178 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 55,604 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 3,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edison International’s Shares Plunged 25% on Monday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.