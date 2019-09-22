Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Facebook (A) (FB) Holding By $520,328; Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Covered By 1 Bulls

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Facebook Inc (A) (FB) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,696 shares as Facebook Inc (A) (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 53,067 shares with $10.24M value, down from 55,763 last quarter. Facebook Inc (A) now has $541.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT F8 DEVELOPERS CONF.: LIVE; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the we; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 24/05/2018 – Earlier in the week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers to apologize for the social media giant’s role in a massive data leak; 28/03/2018 – siobhan kennedy: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS NEED TO FIGHT AGAINST EVER GROWING VIRUS OF FAKE NEWS

Among 2 analysts covering Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nu Skin Enterprises has $88 highest and $43 lowest target. $73’s average target is 71.20% above currents $42.64 stock price. Nu Skin Enterprises had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. See Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 311,677 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NUS) 23% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Price Targets For NUS Stock Cut In Half Following Forecast Change – Schaeffers Research” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14's average target is 16.96% above currents $189.93 stock price.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.