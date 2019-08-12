Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Cummins (CMI) Sentiment Is 1.44

Cummins Inc (CMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 396 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 275 decreased and sold stock positions in Cummins Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 123.87 million shares, down from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cummins Inc in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 240 Increased: 269 New Position: 127.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,398 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 313,435 shares with $16.92 million value, down from 322,833 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $220.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 11.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 22,864 shares to 454,944 valued at $24.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) stake by 86,509 shares and now owns 721,217 shares. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.14 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% or 53,854 shares. Bonness Enterprises reported 79,700 shares stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,865 shares. Country Trust Bancorporation reported 1.06M shares. Buckingham Inc stated it has 40,054 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc invested in 0.75% or 66,978 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trillium Asset Management owns 389,724 shares. Farr Miller Washington Dc has 13,558 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc holds 12,450 shares. Commercial Bank has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monarch Cap Management has invested 3.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 538,800 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi owns 381,921 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.36 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 5.97% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. for 46,000 shares. Marshfield Associates owns 518,344 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 4.12% invested in the company for 1,835 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 3.72% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 53,444 shares.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $148.06. About 837,619 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B