Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed By $9.32 Million Its Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stake; Marathon Oil (MRO) Sellers Increased By 7.23% Their Shorts

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had an increase of 7.23% in short interest. MRO’s SI was 18.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.23% from 17.34 million shares previously. With 11.07 million avg volume, 2 days are for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s short sellers to cover MRO’s short positions. The SI to Marathon Oil Corporation’s float is 2.28%. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 13.83M shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) stake by 34.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 112,313 shares as Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 214,729 shares with $18.00 million value, down from 327,042 last quarter. Starbucks Corp. now has $110.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 6.26 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) stake by 67,108 shares to 1.40M valued at $78.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) stake by 51,916 shares and now owns 773,133 shares. Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -2.04% below currents $92.06 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 26 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 11. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $9500 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Accelerated Buybacks, Starbucks Stock May Take a Hit – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks adds three to board – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Starbucks, Roku, and Universal Display Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Remains Perky Amid the Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.26 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) CEO Lee Tillman Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Oil Stock Has Now Handed Its Investors $1.2 Billion (and Thatâ€™s Just the Beginning) – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 52.38% above currents $12.58 stock price. Marathon Oil had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11.