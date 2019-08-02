Johnson Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Essex Property Trust (ESS) Holding; Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Upped Its Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 29,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 123,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.75 million, up from 94,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 9,024 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 76,362 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Significant Time For Essex’s Future – Full Of Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What A SWAN Looks Like: Essex Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.32 million activity. 2,324 shares were sold by SCORDELIS BYRON A, worth $644,771.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (A) (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,540 shares to 55,763 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,191 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,213 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). 81,548 are held by Chilton Cap Mngmt Llc. Shell Asset Management Com invested 0.09% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 42,798 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Moreover, Golub Llc has 0.05% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 799 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 153 shares. Fca Tx owns 900 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.09% stake. 3,725 were accumulated by Alps Advisors Inc. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 37,828 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 995 shares in its portfolio.