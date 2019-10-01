Johnson Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding in Walmart (WMT); As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Miura Global Management Increased Its Stake by $3.67 Million

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $267.43. About 4.65M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 320,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.39M, up from 315,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 1.62M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program; 19/03/2018 – Walmart Expanding Installation And Assembly Services Through Handy — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 06/03/2018 – ALDI UK ALDIEI.UL SALES UP 13.9 PCT, LIDL UK SALES UP 13.3 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 535,000 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $38.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

