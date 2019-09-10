Johnson Investment Counsel Has Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding By $33.35 Million; International Business Machines Common (IBM) Shorts Down By 3.61%

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Nextera Energy Incorporated (NEE) stake by 269.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 172,792 shares as Nextera Energy Incorporated (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 236,866 shares with $45.79M value, up from 64,074 last quarter. Nextera Energy Incorporated now has $103.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.51. About 1.97M shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets

International Business Machines Corporation Common (NYSE:IBM) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. IBM’s SI was 15.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 15.69M shares previously. With 3.39M avg volume, 5 days are for International Business Machines Corporation Common (NYSE:IBM)’s short sellers to cover IBM’s short positions. The SI to International Business Machines Corporation Common’s float is 1.7%. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 3.64 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 5.82% above currents $217.51 stock price. NextEra Energy had 20 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $207 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.32 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 14.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 9.82% above currents $144.38 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $17000 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan.