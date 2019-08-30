Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position in Lowes Companies (LOW) by $2.31 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Old Republic International Has Upped Stake

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 461,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.52M, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 2.59M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Incorporated (LOW) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 44,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 65,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 35.65 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Company reported 55,543 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 0.08% or 17,023 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co accumulated 17,543 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 68,614 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.43 million shares. Biondo Invest Ltd reported 58,980 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation reported 131,773 shares stake. Regal Investment Limited Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cohen Capital Management has 2,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 1,887 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services reported 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amer Rech Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 408 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com owns 3,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cap World Investors has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 729 shares to 10,264 shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information Ser (NYSE:FIS) by 17,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Management invested 1.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clean Yield Group invested in 22,315 shares. Amer Group Inc accumulated 705,136 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc reported 0.24% stake. Parthenon Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Donaldson Cap Management Llc holds 2.06% or 188,853 shares. 104,621 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsr. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 37,645 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 864,974 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,503 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Com invested in 19,695 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 40,500 shares. Eagle Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,710 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).