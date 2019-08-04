Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $766,107 as Valuation Declined; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Valuation Declined While Marsico Capital Management Lowered Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 4,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 55,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 60,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 537,960 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 116,280 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 119,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MACIF Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform Delivered via Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guidewire’s (GWRE) InsurancePlatform Adopted by Amica Mutual – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guidewire: Growing Too Slowly To Justify Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 539,455 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $170.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 32,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 892,828 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,559 shares. Amer Tx has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ranger Management Lp holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 18,723 are held by Comerica Retail Bank. Lateef Investment Mgmt LP holds 4.34% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 263,768 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 148,856 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Parkside Finance Natl Bank owns 658 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP invested in 440,106 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 1.85% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 720,364 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,786 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 157,526 shares. 415 were reported by Td Cap Mgmt Llc. Paragon Cap Ltd stated it has 5,744 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. M Securities holds 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,739 shares. Marco Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 13,776 were reported by Cypress Gp. Laffer Invs owns 15,707 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 11,122 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc owns 160 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP invested in 1,290 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 2,290 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communications Lc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 60,587 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co owns 3,868 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,134 shares to 319,965 shares, valued at $51.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 260,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,961 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc..