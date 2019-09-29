Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Coresite Realty (COR) Holding; DYNACERT COMMON SHARES CANADA (DYFSF) Sellers Decreased By 86.21% Their Shorts

DYNACERT INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) had a decrease of 86.21% in short interest. DYFSF’s SI was 400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 86.21% from 2,900 shares previously. With 6,500 avg volume, 0 days are for DYNACERT INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)’s short sellers to cover DYFSF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4569. About 7,000 shares traded. dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Coresite Realty Corporation (COR) stake by 24.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,050 shares as Coresite Realty Corporation (COR)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 12,306 shares with $1.42 million value, down from 16,356 last quarter. Coresite Realty Corporation now has $4.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 222,125 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -11.47% below currents $120.3 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 7 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $10300 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of COR in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11M for 24.06 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 26,780 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com owns 31,329 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 7,436 shares. Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.92% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Los Angeles Cap And Equity has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Fort Limited Partnership has 200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru invested in 0% or 889 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 8,384 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Whittier Trust has 50,595 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Broadridge Financial Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 2,685 shares to 10,787 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Consumer Discretionary E (VCR) stake by 1,960 shares and now owns 36,533 shares. Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was raised too.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) ROE Of 37%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LADWP and CoreSite Announce Major Energy Savings – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

DynaCERT Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $135.25 million. The Company’s patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the HydraGen that enhances the engine performance for use in on-road applications with class 6 to 8 engines.

