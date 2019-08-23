Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Upped Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $2.07 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 9,398 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 313,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92M, down from 322,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $206.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy's, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 12,561 shares to 202,737 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 90,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.41% or 157,963 shares. Weatherstone Management holds 7,502 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 22,988 are owned by Founders Fin Secs Limited Liability Corp. Fin Advantage Inc has 4.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,933 shares. Addison Capital holds 1.1% or 26,912 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha Co Limited holds 0.1% or 9,883 shares in its portfolio. Benedict invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 9,934 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Business Service owns 19,745 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 4.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 448,622 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgemoor Inv Inc owns 5,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corp holds 5,912 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "What's in the Offing for Cisco Systems' (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares to 66,028 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,245 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).