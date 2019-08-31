Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its American Woodmark (AMWD) Stake by $640,912 as Market Value Declined; As Crane (CR) Valuation Declined, Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Trimmed Its Stake

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 216,719 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 15,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 364,415 shares traded or 159.27% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century holds 0.01% or 118,990 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Citigroup holds 0% or 19,772 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 61,023 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 10,240 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 1.07 million shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 82,400 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 108,266 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP has invested 0.29% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). First Financial Corporation In holds 3,930 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 27,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.05% or 8,730 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Comm Ltd invested in 18,595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 4,454 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $91.53M for 12.30 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,585 shares to 301,129 shares, valued at $42.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund (IJH) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard European Vipers (VGK).