Johnson Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Urs Operating Services Has 1.92 Sentiment

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,398 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 313,435 shares with $16.92 million value, down from 322,833 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $207.27B valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones

Urs Operating Services Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 23 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 12 decreased and sold stakes in Urs Operating Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.26 million shares, up from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Urs Operating Services Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $216.78 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Endicott Management Co holds 12.2% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. for 660,635 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 832,832 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1% invested in the company for 442,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.13% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 118,986 shares.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.65M for 9.60 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 16,466 shares to 408,875 valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Large (SCHG) stake by 42,396 shares and now owns 49,602 shares. Tortoise North American Pipeline was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 13.14% above currents $48.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares.

