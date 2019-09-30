Johnson Investment Counsel Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake by $740,324 as Stock Price Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Position by $411,976

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 22,891 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 30,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.50 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $194.78. About 1.06M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Ab has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 350,628 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 28 shares. 5,000 are owned by Viking Fund Ltd Liability Company. Davy Asset Management Limited stated it has 3,963 shares. 1.88 million were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability. Wright Invsts Ser reported 0.34% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 26,819 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 32,035 shares. 2,336 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 46,005 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Prudential Public Llc holds 316,220 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gradient reported 255 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 16,492 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4,133 shares to 378,848 shares, valued at $43.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth Inde (IVW) by 3,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.66 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company reported 8,493 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 28,708 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cwm Ltd Liability has 3,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Portland Ltd Company holds 18,192 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2,086 shares. 79,656 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Co reported 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Com Pa holds 129,815 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.67% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). James Investment Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 61,349 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 1,737 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com invested in 239 shares.