Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.36 Million; Thornburg Investment Management Has Boosted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position by $321,920

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 32,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 872,986 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 840,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 422,274 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 637,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.21 million, down from 666,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 11.11 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 116,529 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $55.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 28,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,288 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 15,565 shares to 121,080 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

