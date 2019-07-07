Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $327,660 as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Veritas Investment Management Llp Upped Cerner (CERN) Stake

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 125,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.27M, up from 962,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,529 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 9,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 94,409 shares to 496,800 shares, valued at $39.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

