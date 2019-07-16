Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Its Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) Position by $484,480; Share Value Declined; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shares Declined While Okumus Fund Management LTD Increased Its Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $670.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 3.70 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 12,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Signature Bank Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 295,833 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) by 27,018 shares to 205,436 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 86,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.31 million for 11.62 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.65% EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.