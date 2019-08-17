Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Boeing Company (BA) Holding; TARANIS RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES C (TNREF) Shorts Increased By 23.73%

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 860 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 8,529 shares with $3.25M value, down from 9,389 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $185.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing

TARANIS RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:TNREF) had an increase of 23.73% in short interest. TNREF’s SI was 39,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.73% from 31,600 shares previously. With 32,100 avg volume, 1 days are for TARANIS RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:TNREF)’s short sellers to cover TNREF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.058. About 20,000 shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. Taranis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNREF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 222 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 276,534 are held by Blair William Il. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 215,097 were reported by Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Com. 1.12M were reported by Voya Mngmt Ltd Com. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,133 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc owns 1.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,670 shares. Private Advisor Ltd reported 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 173,784 shares. Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Girard Ptnrs Ltd owns 1.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 18,194 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Salley & Associate reported 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.27% or 654,998 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Vanguard Consumer Discretionary E (VCR) stake by 2,223 shares to 34,573 valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) stake by 15,476 shares and now owns 202,584 shares. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 29.71% above currents $330.45 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. Seaport Global maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11 to “Sell”.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.