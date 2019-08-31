Johnson Investment Counsel Boosted Its Invesco Limited (IVZ) Stake; As Aaon (AAON) Shares Rose, Capital Advisors Lifted Stake

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12 million, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 66,322 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Invesco Limited (IVZ) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 408,875 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 392,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Invesco Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 3.63M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 20/04/2018 – Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Leading Independent Financial Consultancy Invesco Ltd (Ireland); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 20/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVZ); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 399,345 shares to 327,042 shares, valued at $24.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Us Technology Sector I (IYW) by 2,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,418 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bank Ny (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III, worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $212,400 were bought by CANION ROD.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 204,761 shares to 9,635 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,921 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).