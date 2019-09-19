Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.37 Million Its Holding; Interdigital (IDCC) Stock Value Declined While Permit Capital Increased Its Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 9,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 45,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 55,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 2.15 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, up from 112,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 116,497 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q EPS 84c; 19/03/2018 – InterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,200 shares to 17,435 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 7,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX).

Permit Capital Llc, which manages about $370.20 million and $225.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,175 shares to 685,889 shares, valued at $154.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.