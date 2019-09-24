Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Holding in Equifax (EFX) Decreased by $8.07 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 30,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 33,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 2.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 59,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.85 million, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 318,851 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elm Advsrs has 6,349 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability reported 43,502 shares. 37,323 are held by Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Company. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 21,281 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement owns 8,229 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,640 shares. Fruth Inv reported 29,148 shares. The Oregon-based Northwest Counselors Lc has invested 1.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 70,517 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Sonata has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,991 shares. Essex Svcs owns 81,015 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assoc stated it has 8.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grace & White has 40,800 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service owns 2.60 million shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 30,407 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 124,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 1.93M shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $249.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 15.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).