Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Upped by Hemenway Trust Company Llc; Hollencrest Securities Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Raised as Share Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,490 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, up from 126,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79M shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,195 shares to 9,672 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,197 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

