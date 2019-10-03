Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Upped Its Position by $366,682; Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Boosted Lockheed Martin Com Us$1.00 (LMT) Stake

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 2,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 105,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, up from 103,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (LMT) by 159.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 144,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 235,976 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.79M, up from 91,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $378.16. About 1.74 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,804 shares to 4.81M shares, valued at $448.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,018 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,936 shares to 391,759 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) by 48,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,316 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.