Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Tctc Holdings Lowered Its Stake; Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Increased Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 30,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20 million, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 47,368 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 24,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,512 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 88,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ)

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

