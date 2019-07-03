Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose While Whitnell & Co Has Cut Holding; Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Raised Unit (UNT) Holding

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,823 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 217,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 216,904 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 47.03% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Reduces/ Maximum Credit Amount to $475 Million From $875 Million; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. in Amended Senior Credit Agreement With Multiple Lenders; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $54,779 activity. $34,950 worth of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) shares were bought by Peyton G Bailey IV.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 31,047 shares to 185,635 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

