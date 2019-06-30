Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose While Garde Capital Lowered Its Holding by $662,752; Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,868 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 7,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79M shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.39 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 25,731 shares stake. Connors Investor Inc reported 6,576 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Central Corporation owns 85,000 shares. 3,755 were reported by Winfield Assocs Inc. 4,001 are held by Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chicago Equity stated it has 0.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 24,114 shares. 74,058 were reported by Lafayette Investments. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Inc owns 3,513 shares. Tennessee-based Shayne And Lc has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 305,106 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Barry Invest Llc stated it has 8,739 shares. Primecap Ca reported 4,700 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $41.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 18,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.