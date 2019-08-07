Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Boosted Stake by $319,700 as Valuation Declined; Holder Berkshire Hathaway Raised Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 8.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 8.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 1.35 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 70,903 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 68,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PNC Financial Services Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 16.97 million shares to 409.80M shares, valued at $19.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,617 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Monarch Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 4,079 shares. Telos Cap stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 144,995 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Scotia Cap Inc holds 3,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Business Fincl Service invested in 3,734 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Pa has 0.49% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,599 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 2,016 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.06% or 6,790 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.78% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,872 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Orrstown Financial Ser has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.51% or 15,200 shares. 16,291 were accumulated by Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cls Ltd Llc has 2,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust owns 137,852 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 1.97% or 73,154 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 11.36M shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Notis has invested 3.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perkins Coie Trust Com has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btim holds 1.47% or 771,181 shares in its portfolio. Eos Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 9,236 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 14,549 shares to 5,666 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,068 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.