Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Lowered Stake by $926,991 as Market Value Declined; Hilton Capital Management Stake In Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Was Has Upped

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 6,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 68,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 75,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.54. About 1.08 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 103,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 996,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83 million, up from 893,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.56M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 100,707 shares. Keating Counselors invested in 3.67% or 58,062 shares. Intll Investors accumulated 22.61M shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co holds 63,512 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Co Ltd invested in 47,096 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Stockton owns 0.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,875 shares. Stonehearth Capital owns 2,815 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mawer Invest Mgmt holds 1.97M shares. National Ins Company Tx reported 204,650 shares. Fragasso Grp accumulated 27,668 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.76% or 23.90 million shares. Systematic Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,100 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.14% or 1,960 shares. 3,364 are owned by Private Mgmt Group Incorporated. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 182,835 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,690 shares to 38,656 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 429,805 are held by American Natl Insurance Tx. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca invested in 0.27% or 15,415 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 17,875 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 415 shares stake. Johnson Group Inc holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 882,656 were accumulated by Amp. Menta Cap Lc holds 64,500 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 112 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 155,409 shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Lc owns 35,318 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 920,613 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 15,749 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 14,461 shares. 81,216 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

