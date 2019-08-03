Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $381,555 as Stock Price Declined; Hikari Tsushin Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $3.01 Million

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 33,394 shares. Moreover, Osborne Prns Capital Ltd Liability Company has 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,300 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcmillion Capital invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambiar Invsts Lc reported 330,264 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Fire Inc holds 1.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 38,000 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 816,875 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Hexavest holds 1.60M shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. 1.99M are held by Korea. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 37,043 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.39M shares. Essex Financial invested in 83,330 shares. Covington Capital Management stated it has 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 364,706 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc has 12,033 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in X (ASHR) by 25,240 shares to 71,520 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.