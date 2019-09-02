Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Whittier Trust Co Lowered Position; Hikari Power LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.13 Million

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 373,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.24 million, down from 378,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 290,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67 million, up from 275,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 65,850 shares to 71,190 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 90,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,290 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Lc has invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saratoga Invest Management reported 216,585 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Management New York reported 0.36% stake. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has 920,850 shares. 4,330 are held by Willow Creek Wealth. Mitchell Cap Management invested in 0.66% or 13,332 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,504 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Com Ca has 1.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Accredited Invsts Inc holds 5,687 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne accumulated 76,193 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability has 1,828 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 30,774 shares. Conning owns 306,800 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 13,388 shares to 29,751 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

