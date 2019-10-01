Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc; Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed Boston Properties Reit (BXP) Position as Shares Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 3,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 81,475 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, up from 77,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 2.32M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. Reit (BXP) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 3,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 2,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357,000, down from 6,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 238,867 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,974 shares to 167,491 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,743 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10,234 shares to 14,266 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 105,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.03 million for 18.25 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings.