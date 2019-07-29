Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Upped Holding by $478,438 as Shares Rose; Hamilton Lane Advisors Cut Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $1.28 Million; Stock Rose

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.12M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 20,332 shares to 31,489 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..