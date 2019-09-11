Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Its Holding; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Price Rose While Clean Yield Group Increased Position by $1.18 Million

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66M, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 51,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 192,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 140,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 2.13M shares traded or 71.82% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34 million.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for HAIN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hain Celestial EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Concludes Sale of Tilda to Ebro Foods – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial to Gain From Project Terra, Soft Sales a Woe – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% stake. Nomura has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 18,575 shares. Optimum holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.31% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 4.28 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 26,810 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 2,233 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Co accumulated 1,585 shares. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% stake. The New York-based Steel LP has invested 0.25% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 55 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 136,871 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,677 shares to 41,422 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 41,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,629 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability has invested 3.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evermay Wealth Mngmt owns 12,820 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 20,003 were reported by Golub Group Limited Co. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 26,730 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 523,194 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.88% or 36,527 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 742,385 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. 8,980 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Leisure Cap Management owns 1.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,056 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4,950 were accumulated by Westwood Corp Il. Plante Moran Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,015 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 30,254 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birmingham Mngmt Al owns 3.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,428 shares.