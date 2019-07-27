Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Held by Dowling & Yahnke Llc; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Position in Lam Research (LRCX) as Stock Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 10,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,384 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 36,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,740 shares to 87,475 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,101 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 34,643 shares to 25,357 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (NYSE:SHW) by 13.78M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).