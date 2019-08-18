Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Birinyi Associates Decreased Its Position by $417,000; Griffin Asset Management Decreased Target (TGT) Position as Market Value Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 63,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,662 are owned by Mcf Advisors. Nomura Asset Limited owns 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 947,250 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp owns 240,988 shares. 688,777 are held by Natixis. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 5,267 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc stated it has 947,676 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,000 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.52% or 177,694 shares. Private Cap Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 6,682 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10 invested in 3.37% or 112,201 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited invested in 1.19% or 9.63 million shares. Fdx Advisors holds 59,721 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.48% or 62,404 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.08 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

