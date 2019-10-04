Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Upped by Amica Retiree Medical Trust; Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Position Has Raised by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 146,018 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 2,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 17,758 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 15,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 2.36 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn reported 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 7,799 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 46,049 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 726,972 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Impact reported 41,204 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 28,031 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stephens Mgmt Grp Inc Lc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.11M shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3,460 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited invested in 179,325 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 134,640 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.01% or 107,473 shares. Landscape Llc accumulated 4,296 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 14,200 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 0.16% or 4,087 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 109,497 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Limited has invested 5.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blackhill holds 3.74% or 167,076 shares. Sandhill Lc owns 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,735 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Com accumulated 3,492 shares. 10,454 are owned by Lourd Ltd Liability Corp. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fidelity National holds 1.18% or 58,480 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc has 22,031 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,561 shares. 7,496 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd. Moreover, Chemical National Bank & Trust has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deprince Race Zollo has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.