Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Lifted by Parkwood Llc; Graham Capital Management LP Boosted Its Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Holding by $404,000

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 36,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.59 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 6,319 shares to 66,027 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,243 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.