Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $312,750; Golub Group Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Raised by $14.05 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 1.06M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 844,764 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,638 shares stake. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 25,725 are held by Fragasso Gru. Northcoast Asset Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 555,875 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Daiwa Securities reported 102,680 shares stake. Dupont Management Corp reported 165,780 shares stake. Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv has 1.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). United Asset Strategies stated it has 1.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.91 million shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ing Groep Nv holds 55,539 shares. Tennessee-based Capwealth Ltd Com has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 233,634 shares or 0.69% of the stock.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 392 shares to 36,272 shares, valued at $42.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,033 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 26,264 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability reported 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 192,101 shares. Cabot reported 3,450 shares. Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35,442 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 842,154 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Stonehearth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schaller Invest Group has 2,703 shares. 14,079 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Llc. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 175,481 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 110 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodmont Investment Counsel reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bangor Financial Bank reported 23,121 shares stake. 584 are owned by Inr Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation.