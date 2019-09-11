Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Whitnell & Co Trimmed Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 28,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, down from 73,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.93. About 1.19M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Rev $10.04B; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS TO AN INVESTOR GROUP LED BY CHARLESBANK AND PARTNERS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 12/03/2018 – Solomon named sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs, solidifying spot as Blankfein successor

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 4.17 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares to 9,839 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,591 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.88B for 9.76 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 75,004 shares to 81,581 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).