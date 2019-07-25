Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Upped by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company; Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holder Donald Smith & Company Lifted Its Position by $3.84 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 3.84 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 777.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 91,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 9,100 shares to 164,110 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 148,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bernzott Cap Advsr reported 77,708 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 91,586 shares. 10,806 are owned by Nexus Mngmt. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd invested in 369,849 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 7.87% or 670,058 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 10,548 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 7,741 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,889 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd holds 3.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 147,631 shares. 14,330 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase reported 19.06 million shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 69,911 shares. Randolph Co owns 150,619 shares. Central Secs Corporation reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 418,746 shares to 336,644 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 638,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44M shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).