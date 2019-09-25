Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Position; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Vmware (VMW) as Stock Price Declined

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 104,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, down from 107,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 1.59 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 99,762 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.90M, up from 94,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81 million for 35.82 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise VMworld annual event; VMW +2.6% – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware’s Shopping Spree Fails To Impress The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VMware: Building A Software Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $694.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,917 shares to 6,467 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,140 shares to 13,634 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,608 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What the Johnson & Johnson Opioid Ruling Means for the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.