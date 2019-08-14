Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Increased Holding; Global Thematic Partners Trimmed Its Stericycle (SRCL) Holding as Shares Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 8,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.92 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 4.61 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 5,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 740,376 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29 million, down from 746,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 964,579 shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.20 million shares. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 10,903 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 199,614 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt New York. Chemung Canal reported 3.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 33,827 shares. Forbes J M & Llp holds 2.84% or 94,680 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 490,628 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 13,985 shares. Loomis Sayles Commerce LP owns 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,508 shares. Saratoga & Invest Mgmt owns 216,585 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.19% or 41,869 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division invested in 93,672 shares or 1.78% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundsmith Llp invested in 3.65% or 4.60 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 164,819 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $471.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 70,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,337 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

