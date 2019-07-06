Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its Holding by $19.21 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Lifted Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 138,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,716 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.14M, down from 453,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, up from 149,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.51M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,750 shares to 512,475 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,651 shares to 63,982 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).