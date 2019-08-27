Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Cut Holding; Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Share Price Rose While Capwealth Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $589,745

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 1.60M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,618 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 58,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36. About 11.18 million shares traded or 45.45% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 39,068 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Llp reported 4.60 million shares. Bartlett & Co Lc invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Mcgowan Gp Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mu Communication Ltd invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lucas Cap Mgmt invested 6.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bsw Wealth Prns has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability holds 4,284 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold invested in 1.5% or 71,661 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Incorporated accumulated 483,981 shares or 10.44% of the stock. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Company has 21,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 2,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Connable Office holds 0.63% or 23,245 shares in its portfolio. Barton Inv Mgmt accumulated 21,509 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Co stated it has 73,325 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Var Pfd (FNMAH) by 175,400 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAT) by 454,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Home Ln Mtg Corp Pfd 8 (FMCKJ).