Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019; Generation Investment Management Llp Decreased Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 17.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 274,278 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 1.27M shares with $305.93 million value, down from 1.55M last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.86% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.93. About 522,753 shares traded or 28.98% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expected to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:JNJ) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. Johnson & Johnson’s current price of $133.42 translates into 0.71% yield. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Generation Investment Management Llp increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 4,101 shares to 368,519 valued at $92.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc stake by 1.23 million shares and now owns 4.22M shares. Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 20.23% above currents $207.93 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by HSBC. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BAP in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q19 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 12.00% above currents $133.42 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.