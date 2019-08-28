Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Upped by Hikari Power Ltd; General Mls (GIS) Position Maintained by Security National Bank Of So Dak

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 571,075 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 290,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67M, up from 275,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $128.45. About 1.90M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 90,750 shares to 248,290 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.