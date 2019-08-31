Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) as Share Price Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $17.08 during the last trading session, reaching $704.06. About 26,042 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc analyzed 2,745 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Done deal: Graham Holdings closes on purchase of Clyde's Restaurant Group – Washington Business Journal" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares to 20,798 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.