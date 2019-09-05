Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Grace & White Cut Holding by $333,600 as Market Value Declined; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Holds Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.26. About 488,607 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 32,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.79. About 29,226 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.16 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usg Corp. (NYSE:USG) by 582,897 shares to 971,915 shares, valued at $42.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,959 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).