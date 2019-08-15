Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Jensen Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.97 Million as Stock Declined; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 14,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.35M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58 million shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 4,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $251.23. About 155,949 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $211.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,661 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

